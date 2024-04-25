What time will the Chargers make their first pick in the 2024 NFL draft?

The NFL draft kicks off today, and we will see which player the Chargers select to improve their roster.

If you don’t want to sit around and watch most of the draft and would rather tune in just when Los Angeles is on the clock, here is our best approximation of when that will be.

Our best guess is you’ll want to tune in at 5:40 pm PT.

We’re basing our guess on last year’s draft. In 2023, the Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall selection at 5:49 pm PT.

Things went a little faster in 2022, with the Giants selecting edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux at 5:41 pm PT.

The fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft was at 5:57 pm PT.

The #Bengals select at No. 5 overall #LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase. Easy selection for Cincy, who got to fall in love with Joe Burrow all over again while watching Chase film from last year. Two Tigahs back together. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

The fifth pick was at 5:55 pm PT the year before that.

It's Tua time in Miami ⌚️ The Dolphins select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UoJguMQcb9 — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

The bottom line is to play it safe. 5:40 pm PT is when you should tune in. That’s when you can find out if the Chargers stick and pick or trade down.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire