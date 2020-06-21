What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Motorsport

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The young guns ruled at Talladega in 2019 with Chase Elliott winning the Spring race and Ryan Blaney narrowly beating out Ryan Newman for the win in the fall race.

Drew Dollar scored his first career ARCA win in Saturday's race before an action-packed Xfinity Series race where Justin Haley led a Kaulig Racing 1-2 finish for the victory.

Race: GEICO 500 Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020 Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, but Elliott has closed to within ten points after his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin at Homestead last weekend.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 500 miles, 188 laps.

This week, NASCAR announced three new entries into its prestigious Hall of Fame in 2021. Highlighting the list is Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Super Speedway

NASCAR GEICO 500 Starting Lineup

Pos.

Driver

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

Team Penske

10

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

17

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

18

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

22

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

25

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

28

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Gray Gaulding

Rick Ware Racing

30

BJ McLeod

Spire Motorsports

31

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

33

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

34

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

36

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

39

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsports

40

Garrett Smithley

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

NASCAR revealed last week that the All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time. Additionally, the Charlotte ARCA race has been moved to Kentucly.

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

Friday, June 26

Pocono

ARCA Menards

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

ARCA Menards

--

FS1

--

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

