What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

The young guns ruled at Talladega in 2019 with Chase Elliott winning the Spring race and Ryan Blaney narrowly beating out Ryan Newman for the win in the fall race.
Drew Dollar scored his first career ARCA win in Saturday's race before an action-packed Xfinity Series race where Justin Haley led a Kaulig Racing 1-2 finish for the victory.
Race: GEICO 500 Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020 Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Superspeedway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, but Elliott has closed to within ten points after his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin at Homestead last weekend.
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 500 miles, 188 laps.
This week, NASCAR announced three new entries into its prestigious Hall of Fame in 2021. Highlighting the list is Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.
TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Super Speedway
NASCAR GEICO 500 Starting Lineup
Pos.
Driver
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Joey Logano
Team Penske
10
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
17
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
18
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
22
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
25
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
28
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Gray Gaulding
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
Spire Motorsports
31
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
33
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
34
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
36
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
39
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
40
Garrett Smithley
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
NASCAR revealed last week that the All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time. Additionally, the Charlotte ARCA race has been moved to Kentucly.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
Friday, June 26
Pocono
ARCA Menards
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
ARCA Menards
--
FS1
--
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.