What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The young guns ruled at Talladega in 2019 with Chase Elliott winning the Spring race and Ryan Blaney narrowly beating out Ryan Newman for the win in the fall race.

Drew Dollar scored his first career ARCA win in Saturday's race before an action-packed Xfinity Series race where Justin Haley led a Kaulig Racing 1-2 finish for the victory.

Race: GEICO 500 Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020 Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, but Elliott has closed to within ten points after his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin at Homestead last weekend.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 500 miles, 188 laps.

This week, NASCAR announced three new entries into its prestigious Hall of Fame in 2021. Highlighting the list is Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3 p.m. EST. Location: Talladega Super Speedway

NASCAR GEICO 500 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Team 1 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 13 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 15 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 17 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 18 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 19 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 21 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 23 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 24 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 25 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 27 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 29 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing 30 BJ McLeod Spire Motorsports 31 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 33 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 36 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports 40 Garrett Smithley B.J. McLeod Motorsports

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

NASCAR revealed last week that the All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time. Additionally, the Charlotte ARCA race has been moved to Kentucly.