What time and channel is the Super Bowl on? TV, kickoff, live stream info and more

Super Bowl 2023 takes place today at 6:30 PM ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona–where the Arizona Cardinals play. History will be made today as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, marking the first time that two starting Black quarterbacks are playing in a Super Bowl. Only 7 Black quarterbacks have played in a Super Bowl.

After a remarkable season, the Eagles look to win their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are no stranger to the postseason, look to win their first title since 2019. Kansas City is making it’s third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons. See below for a look back on how the Chiefs and Eagles made it to football’s biggest game of the year.

Journey to Super Bowl 2023:

What channel is Super Bowl 2023 on today?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

It was announced in September, that international popstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023.

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl LVII will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

