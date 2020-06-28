What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 4:24 p.m. EST.
Race: Pocono 350 Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway
Kevin Harvick won the first race of the weekend at the Tricky Triangle, leading 17 of 130 laps and beating Denny Hamlin for the victory.
Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 350 miles, 140 laps with stages of 30-55-55.
This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.
The lineup is based on Saturday's results with the top-20 finishers inverted. This will put Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon on the front row. However, Preece will be among those going to the rear of the field due to an engine change.
William Byron, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, B.J. McLeod, and Quin Houff will also move to the tail of the field for the start.
TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway
What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono 350?
Position
Driver
Team
1
Ryan Preece (To the Rear)
JTG Daugherty Racing
2
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
3
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
7
William Byron (To the Rear)
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
9
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
10
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
12
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
13
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
14
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
18
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
22
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
24
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
25
Chase Elliott (To the Rear)
Hendrick Motorsports
26
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
27
Alex Bowman (To the Rear)
Hendrick Motorsports
28
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
29
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
30
Tyler Reddick (To the Rear)
Richard Childress Racing
31
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
32
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
33
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
34
James Davison
Spire Motorsports
35
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
36
Joey Logano (To the Rear)
Team Penske
37
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
38
Erik Jones (To the Rear)
Joe Gibbs Racing
39
B.J. McLeod (To the Rear)
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40
Quin Houff (To the Rear)
StarCom Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
(Postponed) Sunday, June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
9:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
ARCA Menards
--
FS1
--
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.