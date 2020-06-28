What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 4:24 p.m. EST.

Race: Pocono 350 Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick won the first race of the weekend at the Tricky Triangle, leading 17 of 130 laps and beating Denny Hamlin for the victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

Read Also:

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?Ty Gibbs takes Pocono ARCA win in first superspeedway startHarvick tops Hamlin in first of Pocono Cup doubleheaderHamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 350 miles, 140 laps with stages of 30-55-55.

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.

The lineup is based on Saturday's results with the top-20 finishers inverted. This will put Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon on the front row. However, Preece will be among those going to the rear of the field due to an engine change.

William Byron, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, B.J. McLeod, and Quin Houff will also move to the tail of the field for the start.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono 350?

Position Driver Team 1 Ryan Preece (To the Rear) JTG Daugherty Racing 2 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 5 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 7 William Byron (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports 8 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 10 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 12 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 14 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 15 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 18 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 19 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 22 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 24 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 25 Chase Elliott (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports 26 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 27 Alex Bowman (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports 28 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 29 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 30 Tyler Reddick (To the Rear) Richard Childress Racing 31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 32 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing 33 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 34 James Davison Spire Motorsports 35 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports 36 Joey Logano (To the Rear) Team Penske 37 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 38 Erik Jones (To the Rear) Joe Gibbs Racing 39 B.J. McLeod (To the Rear) B.J. McLeod Motorsports 40 Quin Houff (To the Rear) StarCom Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.