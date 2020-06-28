What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 4:24 p.m. EST. 

Race: Pocono 350 Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick won the first race of the weekend at the Tricky Triangle, leading 17 of 130 laps and beating Denny Hamlin for the victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 350 miles, 140 laps with stages of 30-55-55.

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed. 

The lineup is based on Saturday's results with the top-20 finishers inverted. This will put Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon on the front row. However, Preece will be among those going to the rear of the field due to an engine change.

William Byron, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, B.J. McLeod, and Quin Houff will also move to the tail of the field for the start.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono 350?

Position

Driver

Team

1

Ryan Preece (To the Rear)

JTG Daugherty Racing

2

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

3

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

7

William Byron (To the Rear)

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

9

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

10

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

13

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

14

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

18

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

22

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

24

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

25

Chase Elliott (To the Rear)

Hendrick Motorsports

26

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

27

Alex Bowman (To the Rear)

Hendrick Motorsports

28

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

29

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

30

Tyler Reddick (To the Rear)

Richard Childress Racing

31

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

32

Josh Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

33

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

34

James Davison

Spire Motorsports

35

Timmy Hill

MBM Motorsports

36

Joey Logano (To the Rear)

Team Penske

37

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

38

Erik Jones (To the Rear)

Joe Gibbs Racing

39

B.J. McLeod (To the Rear)

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

40

Quin Houff (To the Rear)

StarCom Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

(Postponed) Sunday, June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

9:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

ARCA Menards

--

FS1

--

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

