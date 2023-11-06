Advertisement

Time, channel set for Florida football's game at Missouri on Nov. 18

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
Florida football will get another November night game when plays Nov. 18 at No. 15 Missouri.

The black-out game for Missouri will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

The Florida Gators are 6-6 all-time against Missouri and 6-5 against the Tigers since they joined in the SEC in 2012. UF is 4-2 against Missouri in Gainesville and 2-3 against the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 30-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers have been led by quarterback Brady Cook, who ranks 4th in the SEC in passing with 2,471 yards, 16 TDs and 4 interceptions.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Florida quarterback Graham Mertz who is from Overland Park, Kan., just across the Missouri border. Mertz has passed for 2,409 yards with 17 TDs to 2 interceptions, while leading the SEC in completion percentage (221-299, 73.9 percent).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Time and channel set for Florida Gators football vs. Mizzou Tigers