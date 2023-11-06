Time, channel set for Florida football's game at Missouri on Nov. 18

Florida football will get another November night game when plays Nov. 18 at No. 15 Missouri.

The black-out game for Missouri will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

The Florida Gators are 6-6 all-time against Missouri and 6-5 against the Tigers since they joined in the SEC in 2012. UF is 4-2 against Missouri in Gainesville and 2-3 against the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 30-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers have been led by quarterback Brady Cook, who ranks 4th in the SEC in passing with 2,471 yards, 16 TDs and 4 interceptions.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Florida quarterback Graham Mertz who is from Overland Park, Kan., just across the Missouri border. Mertz has passed for 2,409 yards with 17 TDs to 2 interceptions, while leading the SEC in completion percentage (221-299, 73.9 percent).

