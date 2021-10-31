Time, channel set for Alabama’s matchup with LSU

Alabama and the LSU Tigers are all set for a matchup that may not be as climactic as more recent affairs between the school. With that said, this is still a rivalry game that is anticipated by fans of both schools.

In their most recent matchup, Alabama put down a beating on the Bayou Bengals, winning 55-17 behind 385 yards and four passing TDs by Mac Jones.

Najee Harris also had a fantastic showing, putting up 145 yards on 21 carries in November 2020. He also rushed for three touchdowns and averaged 6.9 yards per carry.

The Alabama Football Twitter page has finally revealed the kickoff time for the Alabama – LSU game and Crimson Tide fans should be happy with the draw.

The prospects of LSU making this any sort of a challenge for the Tide are nearly out the window. They have a litany of injuries and are playing with the knowledge that their head coach won’t be a part of the team next season.

Alabama and LSU will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.