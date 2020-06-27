What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Motorsport

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 3:54 p.m. EST. Should today's Cup race be postponed, it will run at Noon on Monday.

Race: Pocono Organics 325 Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings entering the Pocono race weekend, 23 points clear of Joey Logano and 25 points ahead of Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin swept the 2019 Pocono races for Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, the last driver beyond JGR to win at the 'Tricky Triangle' was Blaney in 2017 when he defeated Busch for his first ever NCS victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 325 miles, 130 laps with stages of 35-52-53. 

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed. 

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Two Ford drivers will share the front row with Aric Almirola on pole and Talladega winner Blaney starting alongside.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono Organics 325?

Starting spot

Driver

Team

1

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

3

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Joey Logano

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

9

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

16

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

17

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

18

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

28

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

29

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

30

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

32

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

33

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

34

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

35

James Davison

Spire Motorsports

36

Christopher Bell

Leavin Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

39

BJ McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Josh Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

(Postponed) Sunday, June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

9:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

ARCA Menards

--

FS1

--

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

