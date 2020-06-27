What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 3:54 p.m. EST. Should today's Cup race be postponed, it will run at Noon on Monday.
Race: Pocono Organics 325 Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings entering the Pocono race weekend, 23 points clear of Joey Logano and 25 points ahead of Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.
Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin swept the 2019 Pocono races for Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, the last driver beyond JGR to win at the 'Tricky Triangle' was Blaney in 2017 when he defeated Busch for his first ever NCS victory.
Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 325 miles, 130 laps with stages of 35-52-53.
This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Two Ford drivers will share the front row with Aric Almirola on pole and Talladega winner Blaney starting alongside.
TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway
What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono Organics 325?
Starting spot
Driver
Team
1
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Joey Logano
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
9
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
16
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
17
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
18
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
28
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
29
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
30
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
32
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
33
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
34
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
35
James Davison
Spire Motorsports
36
Christopher Bell
Leavin Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
39
BJ McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
Josh Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
(Postponed) Sunday, June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
9:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
ARCA Menards
--
FS1
--
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.