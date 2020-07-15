What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?

Motorsport

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of NASCAR's annual All-Star exhibition race will begin at 7 p.m. EST. with the Open race. The main event will immediately follow.

The All-Star Race will be split into four stages totaling 140 laps (55-35-35-15). The Open will be split into three stages (35-35-15) with the winner of each stage earning a place in the big show. Additionally, the winner of the Fan Vote will take the 20th and final spot on the grid.

Race: All-Star Race Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Start time: 7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event. Jimmie Johnson holds the most wins of any driver with four, most recently in 2013. 

Read Also:

NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race2020 NASCAR All-Star Race format to feature choose rule

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been run at CMS every year with the exception of 1986 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. drew pole position with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman starting alongside.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Starting Position

Driver

No.

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

4

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

13

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

15

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup

Starting Position

Driver

No.

Team

1

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

6

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

7

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

9

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

11

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

12

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

14

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

15

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

16

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

17

Timmy Hill 

66

Motorsports Business Management

18

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

19

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

22

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

What to Read Next