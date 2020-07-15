What time and channel is the NASCAR All-Star race today?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of NASCAR's annual All-Star exhibition race will begin at 7 p.m. EST. with the Open race. The main event will immediately follow.
The All-Star Race will be split into four stages totaling 140 laps (55-35-35-15). The Open will be split into three stages (35-35-15) with the winner of each stage earning a place in the big show. Additionally, the winner of the Fan Vote will take the 20th and final spot on the grid.
Race: All-Star Race Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Start time: 7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event. Jimmie Johnson holds the most wins of any driver with four, most recently in 2013.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been run at CMS every year with the exception of 1986 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. drew pole position with Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman starting alongside.
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
All-Star Race Starting Lineup
Starting Position
Driver
No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
4
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
12
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
13
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
14
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup
Starting Position
Driver
No.
Team
1
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
7
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
9
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
11
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
12
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
13
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
14
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
15
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
16
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
17
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
18
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
22
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.