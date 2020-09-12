What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 400 laps and split into three stages (80-155-165). This race is the second of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Grant Enfinger won Thursday's Truck Series race while Justin Allgaier captured the checkered flag in the first of two Xfinity Series races this weekend on Friday.

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020 Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Richmond Raceway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The four drivers currently below the cut line are Clint Bowyer (tied with Aric Almirola), Cole Custer (-3pts), Ryan Blaney (-17pts), and Matt DiBenedetto (-17pts).

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Richmond Raceway

