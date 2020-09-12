What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 400 laps and split into three stages (80-155-165). This race is the second of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington.

Grant Enfinger won Thursday's Truck Series race while Justin Allgaier captured the checkered flag in the first of two Xfinity Series races this weekend on Friday.

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 Date: Saturday, September 12, 2020 Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Richmond Raceway

Read Also:

Justin Allgaier gets to "seal the deal" in Richmond Xfinity winGrant Enfinger rallies to take Richmond Trucks win over CraftonBubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty MotorsportsNASCAR plans to convert Auto Club Speedway into short track

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

The four drivers currently below the cut line are Clint Bowyer (tied with Aric Almirola), Cole Custer (-3pts), Ryan Blaney (-17pts), and Matt DiBenedetto (-17pts).

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST. Location: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
4 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
5 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
16 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
17 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
20 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
21 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
27 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
28 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
29 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
30 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
34 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
35 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
36 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
37 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
38 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing

 