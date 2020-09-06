What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 500 miles, 367 laps and split into three stages (115-115-137). This race is the first of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both won at Darlington earlier this year in NASCAR's return to action after the COVID-19 halted all racing.

Brandon Jones won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race after Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin collided in a thrilling finish.

Race: Cook Out Southern 500 Date: Sunday, September 6, 2020 Start time: 6:00 p.m. EST. Location: Darlington Raceway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Denny Hamlin. The race will follow the Truck Series event this afternoon.

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Darlington Starting Lineup