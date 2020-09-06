What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 500 miles, 367 laps and split into three stages (115-115-137). This race is the first of three in Round 1 of the playoffs where the field of 16 will be cut down to 12 in two weeks time.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin both won at Darlington earlier this year in NASCAR's return to action after the COVID-19 halted all racing.

Brandon Jones won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race after Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin collided in a thrilling finish.

Race: Cook Out Southern 500 Date: Sunday, September 6, 2020 Start time: 6:00 p.m. EST. Location: Darlington Raceway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green flag, sharing the front row with Denny Hamlin. The race will follow the Truck Series event this afternoon.

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 6:00 p.m. EST. Location: Darlington Raceway

Darlington Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
4 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
6 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
8 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
13 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
18 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
21 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
22 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
23 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
24 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
26 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
27 Corey LaJoie 32 GoFas Racing
28 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
34 Ross Chastain* 77 Spire Motorsports
35 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
36 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing

 