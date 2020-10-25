What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 334 laps and split into three stages (105-105-124). Texas hosts the second race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.

Harrison Burton won Saturday's Xfinity Series race after a thrilling last-lap pass on Noah Gragson.

Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Texas Motor Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Austin Dillon won the most recent Cup race at TMS in a surprise 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch enter this race below the cut line. 

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Starting Lineup

Start Driver Team
1 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski (P) Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports
5 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch (P) Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
11 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
12 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
13 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
15 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
16 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
18 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
19 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
20 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
21 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
24 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
25 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
26 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
27 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
28 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
31 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
32 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
33 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
35 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports
36 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
37 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing
38 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
39 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
40 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports