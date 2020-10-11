What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 109 laps and split into three stages (25-25-59). The Charlotte Roval hosts the elimination race for the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs where positions ninth through 12th in the championship will be knocked out of title contention.

Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have locked themselves into the Round of 8 courtesy of race wins over the past two weeks.

A.J. Allmendinger won a chaotic and rain-soaked NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and inclement is expected again on Sunday. The Cup teams do have rain tires and will still race should conditions deteriorate. 

Race: Bank of America Roval 400 Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020 Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Chase Elliott is the most recent winner at the Roval, doing so last year despite nosing his car into the Turn 1 barrier.

Joey Logano is the driver on the bubble with reigning series champion Kyle Busch sitting below the cut line, 21 points back. Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are also facing elimination.

TV Channel: NBC Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Chase Elliott (P) Hendrick Motorsports
3 Brad Keselowski (P) Team Penske
4 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports
6 Austin Dillon (P) Richard Childress Racing
7 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Joey Logano (P) Team Penske
9 Kyle Busch (P) Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Kurt Busch (P) Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Clint Bowyer (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Aric Almirola (P) Stewart-Haas Racing
13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
14 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
16 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
17 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
18 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Racing
20 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
21 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
22 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
23 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
24 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
25 Quinn Houff StarCom Racing
26 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
27 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
30 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
31 Michael McDowell Front Row Racing
32 Corey LaJoie GoFas Racing
33 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports
34 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
36 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison Rick Ware Racing
38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing