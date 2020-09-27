What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). LVMS hosts the opening race of the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs with the remaining 12 title contenders hoping to advance into the eight-driver semi-final round.

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory over Kyle Busch at Bristol last weekend.

Austin Hill won Friday's Truck Series race while Chase Briscoe captured the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Race: South Point 400 Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020 Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Joey Logano is the most recent winner at Las Vegas, doing so earlier earlier this year in February.

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Starting Lineup