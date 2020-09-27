What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). LVMS hosts the opening race of the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs with the remaining 12 title contenders hoping to advance into the eight-driver semi-final round. 

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory over Kyle Busch at Bristol last weekend.

Austin Hill won Friday's Truck Series race while Chase Briscoe captured the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Race: South Point 400 Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020 Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Read Also:

Chase Briscoe tops Gragson at Las Vegas for Xfinity win No. 8Austin Hill tops Creed in Las Vegas Truck playoff winDenny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba WallaceRoss Chastain to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 in 2021

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Joey Logano is the most recent winner at Las Vegas, doing so earlier earlier this year in February.

TV Channel: NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
4 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
6 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing
8 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
10 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
13 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
25 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
26 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
28 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
30 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing
31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
34 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
37 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports
38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
39 Chad Finchum 49 Motorsports Business Management