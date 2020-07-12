What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR caps off a busy weekend at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series Sunday. Kurt Busch enters as the defending winner of the event, who beat his brother Kyle in a thrilling last-lap duel in 2019.
The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will go live at 2:30 p.m. EST. Jimmie Johnson makes his return after sitting out one race due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Date: Sunday, July 12, 2020 Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Kentucky Speedway
Austin Cindric swept the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend for Team Penske while Sheldon Creed captured his maiden Truck Series victory in a rain-shortened race Saturday. Ty Gibbs claimed the ARCA win.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.
It's the final points-paying race FOX will broadcast in 2020 before officially signing off following next week's All-Star Race.
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag with Joey Logano alongside after a random draw for the lineup, based partially on owner's points.
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Peformance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Kentucky Speedway
What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Pos.
Driver
Team
1
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
3
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
4
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
12
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
19
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
20
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
21
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
22
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
23
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
25
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
26
Josh Bilicki
Spire Motorsports
27
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
28
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
29
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
30
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
31
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
32
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
33
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
34
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
35
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
36
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
NASCAR released more of their schedule this week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.