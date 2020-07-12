What time and channel is the Kentucky NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR caps off a busy weekend at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series Sunday. Kurt Busch enters as the defending winner of the event, who beat his brother Kyle in a thrilling last-lap duel in 2019.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will go live at 2:30 p.m. EST. Jimmie Johnson makes his return after sitting out one race due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Race: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Date: Sunday, July 12, 2020 Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Kentucky Speedway

Austin Cindric swept the two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend for Team Penske while Sheldon Creed captured his maiden Truck Series victory in a rain-shortened race Saturday. Ty Gibbs claimed the ARCA win.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

It's the final points-paying race FOX will broadcast in 2020 before officially signing off following next week's All-Star Race.

Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green flag with Joey Logano alongside after a random draw for the lineup, based partially on owner's points.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Peformance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. Location: Kentucky Speedway

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Pos.

Driver

Team

1

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

Team Penske

3

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

4

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

12

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

19

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

20

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

21

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

22

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

23

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

25

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

26

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

27

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

28

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

29

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

30

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

31

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

32

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

33

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

34

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

35

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

36

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule this week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

