What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

Motorsport

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR last raced at Homestead in November, 2019 where Kyle Busch took the win and the championship. It will also be the fourth event of this jam-packed weekend of racing.

Harrison Burton won the Saturday Xfinity Series race in a two-lap shootout while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his lone start of the 2020 season. Kyle Busch won the Saturday night Truck race for his 58th career win in the series. The Xfinity race will race once more Sunday prior to the Cup race.

Race: Dixie Vodka 400 Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, 28 points ahead of Joey Logano and 47 points ahead of Chase Elliott.

Read Also:

Burton scores last-gasp Miami win, Dale Earnhardt Jr starsDale Earnhardt Jr: Miami NASCAR race “might be the last one”Busch bounces back from penalty to dominate Miami Trucks

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will share the front row.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Starting Lineup

Starting spot

Driver

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

Team Penske

3

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

4

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

12

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

13

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

20

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

25

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

26

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

27

Josh Bilicki

Rick Ware Racing

28

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

29

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

30

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

31

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

32

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

33

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

34

BJ McLeod

Spire Motorsports

35

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

36

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

NASCAR released more of its revised schedule towards the end of May, detailing events planned until early August.

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

Friday, June 26

Pocono

ARCA Menards

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Pocono

Cup

325 mi

FOX

3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Xfinity

225 mi

FS1

12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Pocono

Cup

350 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Indianapolis

Xfinity

151 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Charlotte

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

What to Read Next