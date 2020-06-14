What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR last raced at Homestead in November, 2019 where Kyle Busch took the win and the championship. It will also be the fourth event of this jam-packed weekend of racing.
Harrison Burton won the Saturday Xfinity Series race in a two-lap shootout while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his lone start of the 2020 season. Kyle Busch won the Saturday night Truck race for his 58th career win in the series. The Xfinity race will race once more Sunday prior to the Cup race.
Race: Dixie Vodka 400 Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, 28 points ahead of Joey Logano and 47 points ahead of Chase Elliott.
What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will share the front row.
TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN) Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Starting Lineup
Starting spot
Driver
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
12
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
20
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
21
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
25
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
27
Josh Bilicki
Rick Ware Racing
28
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
29
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
30
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
31
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
32
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
33
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
34
BJ McLeod
Spire Motorsports
35
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
36
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
NASCAR released more of its revised schedule towards the end of May, detailing events planned until early August.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
Friday, June 26
Pocono
ARCA Menards
200 mi
FS1
6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Gander Trucks
150 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Pocono
Cup
325 mi
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Xfinity
225 mi
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Pocono
Cup
350 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Indianapolis
Xfinity
151 mi
NBC
3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Charlotte
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.