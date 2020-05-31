What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?

Motorsport

What time is the NASCAR race tonight? 

The Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday's Cup race will 500 laps (266.5 miles) with stages ending at Lap 125, 250 and 500.

Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. EST. Tennessee state Governor Bill Lee will give the command to start engines

Race: Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 Date: Sunday, May 31st, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski won the Coca Cola 600 and Chase Elliott claimed the checkered flag in the second race of the week at CMS. Denny Hamlin finished second in that race and Ryan Blaney third.

Hamlin is the most recent winner at Bristol, beating out Matt DiBenedetto in a thrilling finish last August.

Kevin Harvick enters this weekend's event with the championship lead, just 14 points clear of Joey Logano.

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will share the front row.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN) Start time: 3:30 pm EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 Starting Lineup

1

2

Brad Keselowski

Ford

2

10

Aric Almirola

Ford

3

22

Joey Logano

Ford

4

12

Ryan Blaney

Ford

5

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

6

9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

7

18

Kyle Busch

Toyota

8

4

Kevin Harvick

Ford

9

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

10

11

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

11

88

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

12

1

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

13

24

William Byron

Chevrolet

14

42

Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

15

20

Erik Jones

Toyota

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

17

6

Ryan Newman

Ford

18

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

19

17

Chris Buescher

Ford

20

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

21

8

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

22

41

Cole Custer

Ford

23

14

Clint Bowyer

Ford

24

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

25

34

Michael McDowell

Ford

26

53

Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

27

51

Joey Gase

Chevrolet

28

00

Quinn Houff

Chevrolet

29

13

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

30

27

Gray Gaulding

Ford

31

77

Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

32

32

Corey LaJoie

Ford

33

37

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

34

15

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

35

95

Christopher Bell

Toyota

36

43

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

37

96

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

38

66

Timmy Hill

Toyota

39

78

BJ McLeod

Chevrolet

40

7

JJ Yeley

Chevrolet

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sun, May 31      Bristol               Cup                              266 mi              FS1      3:30 PM

Mon, June 1      Bristol               Xfinity                           160 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1      1:00 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Xfinity                           251 mi              FOX     4:30 PM

Sun, June 7      Atlanta              Cup                              500 mi              FOX     3:00 PM

Wed,June 10     Martinsville        Cup                              263 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami              Gander Trucks              201 mi              FS1      12:30 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sun, June 14     Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FS1      12:00 PM

Sun,June 14      Miami               Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

