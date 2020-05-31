What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?
What time is the NASCAR race tonight?
The Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday's Cup race will 500 laps (266.5 miles) with stages ending at Lap 125, 250 and 500.
Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. EST. Tennessee state Governor Bill Lee will give the command to start engines
Race: Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 Date: Sunday, May 31st, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski won the Coca Cola 600 and Chase Elliott claimed the checkered flag in the second race of the week at CMS. Denny Hamlin finished second in that race and Ryan Blaney third.
Hamlin is the most recent winner at Bristol, beating out Matt DiBenedetto in a thrilling finish last August.
Kevin Harvick enters this weekend's event with the championship lead, just 14 points clear of Joey Logano.
What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will share the front row.
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN) Start time: 3:30 pm EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 Starting Lineup
1
2
Brad Keselowski
Ford
2
10
Aric Almirola
Ford
3
22
Joey Logano
Ford
4
12
Ryan Blaney
Ford
5
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
6
9
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
7
18
Kyle Busch
Toyota
8
4
Kevin Harvick
Ford
9
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
10
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
11
88
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
12
1
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
13
24
William Byron
Chevrolet
14
42
Matt Kenseth
Chevrolet
15
20
Erik Jones
Toyota
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
17
6
Ryan Newman
Ford
18
38
John Hunter Nemechek
Ford
19
17
Chris Buescher
Ford
20
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
21
8
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
22
41
Cole Custer
Ford
23
14
Clint Bowyer
Ford
24
48
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
25
34
Michael McDowell
Ford
26
53
Bayley Currey
Chevrolet
27
51
Joey Gase
Chevrolet
28
00
Quinn Houff
Chevrolet
29
13
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
30
27
Gray Gaulding
Ford
31
77
Garrett Smithley
Chevrolet
32
32
Corey LaJoie
Ford
33
37
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
34
15
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
35
95
Christopher Bell
Toyota
36
43
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
37
96
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
38
66
Timmy Hill
Toyota
39
78
BJ McLeod
Chevrolet
40
7
JJ Yeley
Chevrolet
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)
Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM
Mon, June 1 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM
Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM
Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM