What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race tonight?

The Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday's Cup race will 500 laps (266.5 miles) with stages ending at Lap 125, 250 and 500.

Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. EST. Tennessee state Governor Bill Lee will give the command to start engines

Race: Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 Date: Sunday, May 31st, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski won the Coca Cola 600 and Chase Elliott claimed the checkered flag in the second race of the week at CMS. Denny Hamlin finished second in that race and Ryan Blaney third.

Hamlin is the most recent winner at Bristol, beating out Matt DiBenedetto in a thrilling finish last August.

Kevin Harvick enters this weekend's event with the championship lead, just 14 points clear of Joey Logano.

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will share the front row.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN) Start time: 3:30 pm EST. Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 Starting Lineup

1 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 2 10 Aric Almirola Ford 3 22 Joey Logano Ford 4 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 5 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 6 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 7 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 8 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 9 21 Matt DiBenedetto Ford 10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 11 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 12 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 13 24 William Byron Chevrolet 14 42 Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 15 20 Erik Jones Toyota 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 17 6 Ryan Newman Ford 18 38 John Hunter Nemechek Ford 19 17 Chris Buescher Ford 20 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 21 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 22 41 Cole Custer Ford 23 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 24 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 25 34 Michael McDowell Ford 26 53 Bayley Currey Chevrolet 27 51 Joey Gase Chevrolet 28 00 Quinn Houff Chevrolet 29 13 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30 27 Gray Gaulding Ford 31 77 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 32 32 Corey LaJoie Ford 33 37 Ryan Preece Chevrolet 34 15 Brennan Poole Chevrolet 35 95 Christopher Bell Toyota 36 43 Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 37 96 Daniel Suarez Toyota 38 66 Timmy Hill Toyota 39 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 40 7 JJ Yeley Chevrolet

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM

Mon, June 1 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 7:00 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM

Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM

Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM

Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM

Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM