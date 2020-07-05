What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR heads to the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, capping off a historic weekend with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series who both raced on the IMS road course.

Kevin Harvick, who currently leads the championship standings, is the defending winner of the event.

Race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon took a dominant win in Saturday's IndyCar race, winning the first two races of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing. On the NASCAR side, Chase Briscoe earned his fifth NXS win of the year after a thrilling battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 160 laps with stages of 50-50-60.

It's the first NASCAR race of the year for NBC with Rick Allen calling the action alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour came to an abrupt halt this weekend at Indy, a race he has won four times. Johnson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for at least two weeks. Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 car Sunday.

TV Channel: NBC Streaming: NBCSports.com Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Brickyard 400?

Pos. Driver Team 1 Joey Logano Team Penske 2 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 4 Justin Allgaier* Hendrick Motorsports 5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 19 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 20 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 21 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 26 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 27 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 28 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 29 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 30 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 31 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 32 Ross Chastain Spire Motorsports 33 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 36 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 Johs Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing 40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports

