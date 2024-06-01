What time is the Champions League Final? Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund enter today’s Champions League final with a chance to become just the eighth club with multiple titles since 1990. The only thing standing in their way? Real Madrid, the most successful outfit in Champions League history–winners of 14 titles overall and five in the last decade alone. It’s a fascinating contrast in what is undoubtedly one of the biggest single-game events in all of sports. Madrid, the historical powerhouse who ran away with another La Liga title this year, up against Dortmund, the fiery underdogs who stumbled to fifth in Bundesliga. It’s no surprise that Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is seen as huge favorites on Saturday at Wembley, but all of that can be thrown out the window in a game like this. When it comes down to it, both teams are 90 minutes away from the sport’s ultimate prize. Here’s how to watch the Champions League final.

When is the Champions League Final?

If you live in the United States, Dortmund vs Real Madrid starts at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. (Noon) PT. Fortunately, unlike some other sports (ahem, NBA), the start time is the actual start time, meaning the first kick should be exactly at 3:00 p.m. ET. Match coverage on CBS will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.

How to live steam the Champions League Final

There are a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the United States. Most live-TV streaming services include CBS–which will televise the match–but Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) are the three that have CBS available live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

If you happen to have used up all those free trials previously and want the cheapest overall option, you can also watch a live stream of the match in either English or Spanish on Paramount+. The “Essential” plan, which is all you need to watch the game, comes with a seven-day free trial but is only $6 per month otherwise.

Buy at Paramount Plus Buy at DirectV Buy at fuboTV Buy at YouTube TV