When is kickoff time for the CFP National Championship? How to watch Washington-Michigan

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waves at fans to celebrate a 27-20 Rose Bowl win over Alabama at the 2024 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

At long last, the CFP National Championship has arrived. With kickoff time closing in, here are all the details you need to watch the most important game of the season. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 2 Washington Huskies in a clash between programs that have answered their critics and solidified their status as the two best teams in the nation.

But there can be only one.

An absolutely stifling defense in the Wolverines will match wits with the pace of the Washington Huskies and their prolific quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Huskies star threw for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. On Monday, he meets his toughest test in a defense that gave up a miniscule 9.5 points and 239.7 yards per game this season.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch the CFP National Championship?

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

