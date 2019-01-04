That time the Celtics shut down Luka Doncic (when he was 16 years old) originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics are one of the few NBA teams to boast they've contained Luka Doncic.

There's one small catch: Doncic was the equivalent of a high school sophomore.

We're not talking about the Celtics' Nov. 24 game in Dallas, when the Mavericks rookie dropped 15 points to hand Boston a 113-104 loss. No, we're going all the way back to October 8, 2015.

That's when the C's traveled to Spain for a preseason exhibition with Real Madrid -- which featured a 16-year-old Doncic. Here's what Doncic recalled of that contest Friday prior to Dallas' game against the Celtics at TD Garden, per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic played with Real Madrid against the Celtics in 2015. What does he remember? "I remember I scored zero points." Then he added: "It was exciting. I was 16 and playing against an NBA team." — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) January 4, 2019

Doncic actually sold himself short: He scored exactly one point on a made free throw in 16 minutes of action. The young guard tallied four rebounds and an assist but also committed two turnovers in Real Madrid's 111-96 loss.

Again: Doncic was a 16-year-old kid at this point playing against seasoned NBA veterans -- Avery Bradley scored a team-high 17 points for the C's -- so it's impressive he was even on the court.

That experience playing on one of the best teams in Europe appears to have paid off: The Slovenia native is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game amid a stellar rookie season.

Needless to say, the Celtics will have a harder time stopping Doncic on Friday night.

