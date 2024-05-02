What time is Canelo vs Munguia? Ring walks, schedule — all the timings worldwide

Canelo and Munguia together at the final press conference.

If you want to know what time Canelo vs Munguia starts, you're in the right place. Below we have all the information on the Canelo vs Munguia timings worldwide – including the ring walks, live coverage, and the expected finish time.

Saul Alvarez has made a tradition of fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend, but an all-Mexican showdown with Canelo's four super middleweight belts and Jaime Munguia's unblemished record on the line makes this one of the boxing events of the year.

Canelo has long been assured of prime real estate in the boxing hall of fame, but his defeat of Jermell Charlo, last time out, was his first truly convincing display in some time. Even then, it went the distance, just like his previous three bouts – a victory of attrition over John Ryder, a hollow win over a 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin, and a spirited defeat at the hands of light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, only the second loss of his career.

Munguia, on the other hand, looks every inch a fighter approaching his prime, and a staggering 34 of his 43 victories have come by way of knockout.

There's talk of a seismic upset in the air, which is all the more reason to take note of all the Canelo vs Munguia times below and be sure not to miss the action!

What time does Canelo vs Munguia live coverage start?

In the US and Canada, live coverage of the Canelo vs Munguia fight starts at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 6pm MT / 5pm PT on Saturday, May 4.

In the UK, live coverage starts at 1am BST on Sunday, May 5; and in Australia, the buildup gets underway at 10am AEST.

What time are the Canelo vs Munguia ring walks?

The Canelo vs Munguia ring walk times will be dictated by the previous fights, but they're expected to take place at approximately 8pm PT (local time) on Saturday, May 4.

Here are the Canelo vs Munguia ring walk times around the world:

8pm PDT – Pacific Daylight Time

9pm MDT – Mountain Daylight Time

9pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

10pm CDT – Central Daylight Time

11pm EDT – Eastern Daylight Time

12am BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4am BST – United Kingdom (Sun, May 5)

5am CEST – Central Europe (Sun, May 5)

5am SAST – South Africa (Sun, May 5)

7am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, May 5)

8.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, May 5)

10am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, May 5)

11am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, May 5)

1pm AEST – Australia (Sun, May 5)

3pm NZST – New Zealand (Sun, May 5)

What time does Canelo vs Munguia finish?

If Canelo vs Munguia was to start on schedule and go the distance, we'd expect the fight to finish at approximately 9pm PDT (local time).

Therefore, we wouldn't count on clocking off before 12am EDT / 11pm CDT / 10pm MDT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST.

Again, this depends heavily on the outcome of the previous fights on the card.