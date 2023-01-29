Before the 2011 season, NFL teams could have a third quarterback in uniform on game days, on an emergency basis. It gave teams a 46th active player, although if he entered before the fourth quarter none of the other quarterbacks could return.

As of 2011, the NFL simply expanded the game-day roster from 45 to 46, allowing teams to suit up another player at any position it wanted — quarterback, offensive line, defensive secondary, wherever.

The problem is that not many teams are willing to have three quarterbacks in uniform. And so they roll the dice with two. And sometimes the dice blow up in their faces.

It happened today to the 49ers. They had two quarterbacks in uniform, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. After Purdy suffered an elbow injury and Johnson sustained a concussion, they had to choose between bringing back an impaired Purdy or letting Christian McCaffrey play quarterback.

So maybe it’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule, without reducing the roster back to 45.

Some teams would say that if they’re forced to use their third quarterback in a given game, they’re already screwed. Still, at least it won’t look quite as bad for the league as it did today.

And it looked very bad.

