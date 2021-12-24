All-Time bowl performances, is Joe Burrow’s touchdown barage on the list?

The 2021 LSU Tigers weren’t anywhere near where we thought they would be. However, over the years we have seen some memorable performances in the postseason. The 2019 season alone had plenty of them.

When it comes to the greatest performances in bowl season history, where do you put Joe Burrow’s seven-touchdown explosion against the Oklahoma Sooners?

The game was over by halftime as the team led 49-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. Justin Jefferson was the receiving end of four touchdown passes. You might argue that Jefferson should have been on the list after 14 receptions for 227 yards. He averaged 16.2 yards per reception in that game. Terrace Marshall Jr caught two touchdown passes and Thaddeus Moss had the other. What is even more impressive was Burrow doing it in a single half.

The Athletic (subscription required) ranked Burrow’s performance as No. 3 on their top 25 list. It only trailed Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl and Vince Young’s performance against USC in the 2005 BCS Championship game in the Rose Bowl. Not bad company for the 2019 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

LSU had arguably the greatest offense in college football history in 2019, and in no game was that on better display than in a 63-28 College Football Playoff semifinal rout of Oklahoma. In his first game after winning the Heisman Trophy, Burrow completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a touchdown. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 237 yards in the second quarter alone, and all seven of his TD passes came in the first half as the Tigers took a 49-14 lead into the locker room.

Burrow went on to lead the Tigers to the national championship against the Clemson Tigers in New Orleans. After falling behind 17-7 to the Tigers, LSU outscored Clemson 35-8 in the final 37 minutes of the game to finish off the perfect 15-0 campaign.

