That time a bloodied Enes Kanter was ejected after altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trail Blazers big man Enes Kanter never backs down from a challenge.

That's true now as he steps into the starting lineup for an injured Jusuf Nurkic and it was true with his past teams.

As the Trail Blazers prepare to take on the Bucks Monday night in Milwaukee, a video resurfaced from Kanter's days with the New York Knicks.

The day was December 27th, 2018 when the Knicks were in Milwaukee.

It was a tough, physical game. Kanter had already taken an elbow to the eye from Thon Maker.

He was bleeding and his eye was swelling shut.

That's when Giannis Antetokounmpo drove to the basket and, once again, Kanter didn't back down.

What happened after that led to Kanter's ejection.

"We just got into it a little bit," Kanter said after that game.

Giannis saw the play a little differently: "I just do not like when dirty plays happen that risk my health or my teammates' health. I don't like that."

Kanter left the court as boos rained down on him after team doctors said he needed stitches. He was unaware he was ejected. "During instant replay review for the altercation, we observed an unsportsmanlike act by Kanter, and that is what led to his first technical foul,'' NBA referee Brian Forte told a pool reporter. "After the out-of-bounds foul, Giannis and Kanter came face-to-face, and so they were both assessed dead-ball technical fouls."

Will that kind of intensity carry-over Monday night?

