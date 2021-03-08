It's time for Bill Belichick to step to the mic and clear up a few things

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom E. Curran
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Curran: It's time for Bill Belichick to step up to the mic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots season ended January 3. The next day, Bill Belichick did his 2020 post-mortem press conference. Unless he veers in his plans, we won’t hear from him again until sometime in mid-April at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

After that, there will be a minicamp media session in early June. Then -- unless he does some one-offs with media Friends of Bill -- he probably won’t speak again until the start of training camp. 

That offseason speaking schedule couldn’t be questioned when the Patriots season ended with a parade in early February. The state of the franchise in those years -- really for the past 20 years -- was self-evident. Best coach. Best quarterback. Look at our rings. Any questions? No? Good.

But now there are questions. And it’s time for someone from the Patriots -- preferably Belichick -- to step to the mic.

Because the only thing we’ve gotten since the 2020 season ended was an awkward social media post the day after the Super Bowl. The gist? "You may still be mystified as to why the quarterback who just won his seventh Super Bowl isn’t here anymore. Just know this: We’re still trying!!!"

Curran: Pats rolling the dice if they draft a QB early

This is a very interesting dynamic to watch unfold. Belichick turns 69 next month. He is the greatest coach in NFL history. He does not like criticism (who does?). He also doesn’t like -- generally -- delving into explanations. Anyone who watched the brilliant A Football Life: Bill Belichick documentary from almost a decade ago will recall that even if the audience is his boss Robert Kraft, Belichick is gonna Belichick. An illustration of this can be seen at the 39:30 mark in this link.

But the Patriots franchise is in uncharted waters under Belichick. Brady-less and coming off their first losing season since 2000, what’s the direction of the team? Should fans, media, corporate sponsors, advertisers, etc., just take it on faith that Belichick has a plan and that 2020 -- for a variety of reasons -- was a one-off? Or is it incumbent on the team to engage a little bit?

At some point, Kraft probably will. He usually speaks at the NFL Owners Meeting in late March and he’ll probably be the one who will face the music this year as well. He understood in the 1990s after buying the team the need to be "out there" and he took heat for being too visible and too available. As the team improved, he’s picked his spots. But he understands he’s no longer the steward for a local NFL entrant worth $100M with an operating income of $4M. His investment is now worth $4.4B. Excellence, accountability, preparedness, resourcefulness and the ability to outsmart competition are all key aspects of the brand the Patriots built.

Having no particular plan at the most important position in pro sports calls into question the preparedness. Thinking Brady was almost out of gas then seeing him win the Super Bowl calls into question the wisdom. And hiding under the desk calls into question the accountability.

But there’s the conundrum. Belichick won’t do anything at the point of a bayonet. Even if he’s coaxed into a media session, chances are it becomes a shrug-a-thon punctuated by snorts and throat clears.

Belichick’s sarcastic, "Great question, thanks for asking ..." responses that began as playoffs fell out of reach indicated to me he believes his decisions are beyond questioning.

Replace "Great question" with "How dare you?" and "Thanks for asking" with "You’ll get nothing and like it ..." 

There’s a segment of Patriots fans that has no issue at all with that. To them, Belichick’s more than earned the right to operate as he sees fit. If that means pissing on media ingrates, well, that’s part of the brand too. I respect that perspective, even if I’m on the receiving end. It’s part of the Belichick package and I consider myself very lucky to have been in the right place at the right time to observe it up close.

But I also think the Patriots are whistling past the graveyard if they buy into that, "Never apologize, never explain," mindset. The logo and the head coach aren’t enough to keep consumer’s addled attention on them if they sink into mediocrity.

Patriots Talk: Is New England's answer at QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

In a perfect world, what exactly are the questions Belichick would field?

How about these.

Bill, you spent the last few years wanting to go year-to-year with Brady. You resisted requests for a long-term, market-value deal. You wouldn’t guarantee two years even at below market value. Why?

Did you misjudge or underestimate Brady’s ability to keep playing at a high level?

Knowing what we know now, would you have done things differently with Brady beginning when Garoppolo was traded?

Since trading Jimmy Garoppolo in October, 2017, you’ve used later-round picks on two quarterbacks and acquired Brian Hoyer and Cam Newton, neither of whom are players to build around. What’s your plan at that position?

Robert, are you OK with that plan?

Robert, are you concerned with the higher-round draft misses of the past several years? A follow-up, there’s been turnover in the personnel department. The scouting and coaching staffs are small by choice. Is Bill handling too much of a load?

Robert, do you think that the organization should be more transparent as it rebuilds? Are you at all concerned, especially in light of the pandemic, that there will be attrition among fans, sponsors, etc., that will impact this team over the next decade?

Robert, does Bill have a lifetime appointment as your head coach?

Bill, what are the priority positions you plan to address in free agency?

Will the salary-cap pinch being felt around the league cause you to move more slowly in anticipation of moves that may come later in the offseason? Do you expect an active trade market because of the cap constraints teams are feeling?

Are you concerned that -- without a quarterback plan in place -- free agents who covet a chance to play for a title will see too much uncertainty here and choose other teams?

How come you let the tight end position go unaddressed in the draft until last year?

How much patience remains for the development of N’Keal Harry in your program?

Same question for Jarrett Stidham.

Will you pick up Isaiah Wynn's or Sony Michel's fifth-year option?

Are you entertaining offers for Steph Gilmore or would you extend him?

What was all the weirdness about with Chase Winovich and his playing time in the middle of the season last year?

Your best pass rushers last season were Winovich, Deatrich Wise and Adam Butler. The latter two are free agents. Were you satisfied with the level of pressure you were able to get defensively last year or does that area need an upgrade?

Is there a "type" of quarterback you’d be looking for to fit into the system that you guys used successfully for so long or would you fit the system to the player kind of as you did with Cam Newton?

Can you throw it further than Cam Newton?

You look mad. Are you mad?

It would go about like that. Twenty minutes, give or take. In. Out. Nobody gets hurt. We can all move on from Brady and Gronk and decisions made that led to 7-9. Then we can turn the page to optimism about what a team with $60M in cap space, the 15th pick in the draft and the best head coach in NFL history can do going forward.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Tom Brady, Bucs have “good momentum” on contract extension

    Tom Brady signed a two-year contract to join the Buccaneers last March and the quarterback may be signing another contract with the team this March. Chatter about a contract extension that would tie Brady to Tampa beyond the 2021 season began before Brady piloted the team to the Super Bowl LV title and the Bucs [more]

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Fact check: Image of Jill Biden handing out food to asylum-seekers in 2019 is missing context

    Viral posts suggesting that first lady Jill Biden handed out food and gifts to asylum-seekers in Mexico use images from a December 2019 trip.

  • Image of possible new Bengals jersey leaks

    It’s officially new uniform leakage season. Images of what could be the new uniforms to be worn by the Cincinnati Bengas have emerged on social media, apparently after someone posted one of the new jerseys for sale on eBay. Joe Goodberry says that the leaked images are legit. The jersey, orange in color, carries the [more]

  • Capitals coach Peter Laviolette doubles down on Tom Wilson hit with ridiculous take

    Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette doubled down on Tom Wilson's hit on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo with a ridiculous take.

  • Matt LaFleur: I should have communicated better with Rodgers late in loss to Bucs

    Two of the most-discussed decisions of the last NFL season came just seconds apart late in the NFC Championship Game: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to throw when he had room to run on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, and then Packers coach Matt LaFleur decided to kick a field goal instead of go for [more]

  • Steelers website suggests Chase Claypool has “diva” tendencies

    The Steelers know how to find great receivers. They also seem to know how to handle diva receivers. A recent article on the team’s official website suggests that they perhaps have another one. Consider this excerpt from Bob Labriola of Steelers.com regarding 2020 rookie Chase Claypool: “Claypool didn’t need very long to establish himself as [more]

  • U.S. Capitol should be secured with 'mobile fencing,' other steps recommended

    An expert report unveiled on Monday recommended using "mobile fencing" to protect the U.S. Capitol and urged the creation of a rapid-reaction response force in Washington, while calling the U.S. Capitol Police poorly prepared for the Jan. 6 attack on the building. The 15-page report, compiled by a group headed by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, also recommended an upgrade to U.S. Capitol Police intelligence capabilities. The report was requested by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the aftermath of the rampage by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters that left five people dead including a police officer.

  • B/R suggests a quarterback for the Vikings to take in the first round

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to draft Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • There aren’t many teams with long-term quarterback situations

    This year’s unprecedented quarterback carousel could become the new normal. For evidence of the regular upheaval to come, look no farther than the abnormal reality that not many teams have a starting quarterback who almost certainly will still be with the team in four years. Earlier this week on PFT Live, Simms and I tried [more]

  • Lions reportedly discussing a Chase Daniel trade

    Matthew Stafford may not be the only Lions quarterback with a new team as of March 17. The Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding Chase Daniel, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Adds Schefter, in what could be viewed either a favor to Daniel’s agent or to the Lions as they try [more]

  • Tiger Woods texts Bryson DeChambeau ahead of API final round

    Before he teed off in Sunday’s final round at Bay Hill, Bryson DeChambeau received a text from Tiger Woods.

  • 'The Time Traveler’s Wife' Is Becoming a TV Series and the Stars Were Just Announced

    First it was a book, then a movie, and now a show. How exciting! 🤓

  • How Manchester United earned their big derby win

    Robbie Earle goes to the tactics board to break down the keys to Manchester United's upset derby victory at the Etihad.

  • Nets announce signing of Blake Griffin: 'We’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us'

    The Nets have officially announced the signing of Blake Griffin, with terms of the deal not disclosed.

  • 'Dinner table' politics: Why Joe Biden ditched bipartisan dealmaking to pass his COVID-19 relief bill

    President Biden's decision to go it alone on his COVID-19 relief plan could sink any promise of bipartisanship for his next big-ticket proposals.

  • A new conservative movement must embrace voting rights for Black and Brown people

    OPINION: Voting rights is a moral issue. It’s time for conservatives to move away from the Party of Trump and appeal to younger voters and voters of color. Everyone keeps asking if the modern-day Republican Party, otherwise known as the Party of Trump, can be fixed or saved — the answer is no.

  • How ‘Coming 2 America’ Landed a Megan Thee Stallion Song and Cameos by En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Gladys Knight

    Like the 1988 comedy, “Coming to America,” its sequel 33 years later also features its share of memorable musical moments. Director Craig Brewer, who worked with Eddie Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” knew how passionate people were about the original and “didn’t want to mess anything up,” he tells Variety. The director wanted to […]

  • Tim Patrick: Drew Lock is doing the small things to become a great QB

    The Broncos have been the subject of several quarterback rumors this offseason. Head coach Vic Fangio even said a few days ago that Drew Lock should expect to have some competition for the upcoming season. But one of Lock’s teammates thinks the quarterback is taking things in stride and focusing on improving. “I love Drew,” [more]

  • How about a Deshaun Watson for Kyler Murray trade?

    It’s one thing for slappies like me to spitball about a potential Deshaun Watson for Kyler Murray trade. It’s another for John McClain of the Houston Chronicle to suggest it. A week after McClain wrote that the Texans should accept reality and trade Watson, McClain argues that the Texans should approach the Cardinals about a [more]