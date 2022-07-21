All-time Biletnikoff Award winners by year
The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to college football’s top receiver, regardless of position. The award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation and is named in honor of Fred Biletnikoff, a College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend.
First presented in 1994, the Biletnikoff Award has been won each year by a wide receiver. Of course, for years the award was only available to wide receivers. But in recent years, the eligibility requirements have been expanded to any player who catches a pass. But the wait for the first non-wide receiver to take home the Biletnikoff Award continues.
Two players share the rare distinction of being two-time Biletnikoff Award winners. Michael Crabtree of Texas Tech was the first to do so in 2007 and 2008. Shortly after that, Oklahoma State’s Justin Blackmon became the second back-to-back and two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award in 2010 and 2011.
The Pittsburgh Panthers are home to three all-time winners, including the most recent recipient of the award, Justin Addison. Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, and Alabama are tied for the most Biletnikoff Award winners entering the 2022 season, although Oklahoma State’s three awards were won by just two players as opposed to three individual winners for the Panthers and Crimson Tide.
Here is a complete look at every Biletnikoff Award winner.
1994: Bobby Engram, Penn State
USA TODAY Sports
1995: Terry Glenn, Ohio State
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
1996: Marcus Harris, Wyoming
Getty Images
1997: Randy Moss, Marshall
USA TODAY Sports
1998: Troy Edwards, Louisiana Tech
Getty Images
1999: Troy Walters, Stanford
Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport
2000: Antonio Bryant, Pittsburgh
Scott Halleran /Allsport
2001: Josh Reed, LSU
Scott Halleran/Getty Images
2002: Charles Rogers, Michigan State
Danny Moloshok/Getty Images
2003: Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh
Craig Jones/Getty Images
2004: Braylon Edwards, Michigan
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
2005: Mike Hass, Oregon State
Harry How/Getty Images
2006: Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
2007: Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2008: Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
2009: Golden Tate, Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
2010: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2011: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State
Brett Deering/Getty Images
2012: Marqise Lee, USC
Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
2013: Brandin Cooks, Oregon State
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
2014: Amari Cooper, Alabama
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
2015: Corey Coleman, Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2016: Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
2017: James Washington, Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
2018: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
2019: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
2021: Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
