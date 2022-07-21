All-time Biletnikoff Award winners by year

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to college football’s top receiver, regardless of position. The award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation and is named in honor of Fred Biletnikoff, a College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame legend.

First presented in 1994, the Biletnikoff Award has been won each year by a wide receiver. Of course, for years the award was only available to wide receivers. But in recent years, the eligibility requirements have been expanded to any player who catches a pass. But the wait for the first non-wide receiver to take home the Biletnikoff Award continues.

Two players share the rare distinction of being two-time Biletnikoff Award winners. Michael Crabtree of Texas Tech was the first to do so in 2007 and 2008. Shortly after that, Oklahoma State’s Justin Blackmon became the second back-to-back and two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award in 2010 and 2011.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are home to three all-time winners, including the most recent recipient of the award, Justin Addison. Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, and Alabama are tied for the most Biletnikoff Award winners entering the 2022 season, although Oklahoma State’s three awards were won by just two players as opposed to three individual winners for the Panthers and Crimson Tide.

Here is a complete look at every Biletnikoff Award winner.

1994: Bobby Engram, Penn State

1995: Terry Glenn, Ohio State

1996: Marcus Harris, Wyoming

1997: Randy Moss, Marshall

1998: Troy Edwards, Louisiana Tech

1999: Troy Walters, Stanford

2000: Antonio Bryant, Pittsburgh

2001: Josh Reed, LSU

2002: Charles Rogers, Michigan State

2003: Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh

2004: Braylon Edwards, Michigan

2005: Mike Hass, Oregon State

2006: Calvin Johnson, Georgia Tech

2007: Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech

2008: Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech

2009: Golden Tate, Notre Dame

2010: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State

2011: Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State

2012: Marqise Lee, USC

2013: Brandin Cooks, Oregon State

2014: Amari Cooper, Alabama

2015: Corey Coleman, Baylor

2016: Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma

2017: James Washington, Oklahoma State

2018: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

2019: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

2021: Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

