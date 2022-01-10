Time for big changes for sinking Celtics

Jan. 9—Sorry Boston sports fans, it's time to fully accept the reality — the 2021-2022 Boston Celtics stink.

I mean, flat-out S-T-I-N-K.

They're sinking faster than the Titanic every time my wife talks me into watching her favorite movie, then cries when Leonard DiCaprio doesn't make it.

The Celtics are circling the drain faster than when I knocked my mother's earrings into the sink as a kid, faster than when I almost lost my wedding ring at a diner in Maine.

Shtick aside, it really has been ugly for the Celtics.

Admit it, when Jaylen Brown drove to the basket in the final seconds again San Antonio for a layup to send the game to overtime on Wednesday, you knew it wasn't going in. Sure enough, it didn't.

And when RJ Barrett tossed up a game-winning shot for the Knicks as time expired on Thursday, you knew it was going in. and you knew it would be probably be a bank shot!

That's just how the very disappointing season has gone for Boston.

The Celtics entered the weekend with an ugly 18-21 record, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference — one spot out of the playoffs. A team that was supposed to contend for an Eastern Conference title is currently out of the playoffs in the second week of 2022.

Something profound — franchise changing — has to happen.

It's far too simple to blame first-year head coach Ime Udoka. While his work has been less than inspiring, this team was broke far before Udoka arrived in Boston.

The blame for the construction — and in large part the dysfunction — of this team is former head coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and ex-president Danny Ainge. They built a roster that lacks depth and chemistry.

Plenty of blame also falls on the players who lead the way.

Late NFL Hall of Fame coach/commentator John Madden used to say, "If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none."

Well, the Celtics have two quarterbacks who are both trying to run the show on the court.

Story continues

Jayson Tatum is as talented as just about any player in the NBA. He has the ability to take over basically any game he plays in — he's averaging 25.7 points a game this season — but he often doesn't. Is it a lack of killer instinct? A lack of confidence when the game is on the line? Hard to say, but there is a problem.

Then there is Boston's other QB, Jaylen Brown. He seems to have more of the mindset to take over, and is talented, but but lacks the true superstar ability of Tatum.

Celtics and ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who won an NBA title with the C's as a player, said last week that it's time to break up Tatum and Brown, noting that they almost never both have big games in the same game.

It really is tough to argue with Perk.

So who do you deal?

Despite his flaws, moving on from Tatum seems like a massive risk. He's already an All-Star, and if he can put it all together, he's a top-5 player in the league. Moving Brown just might allow Tatum's personality to blossom.

So who is available that would be a worthwhile exchange for Brown?

Bradley Beal has been long-desired by Celtics fans. He's a childhood friend of Tatum, and is scoring 24.1 points per game after averaging over 30 points a game the last two years.

If the Celtics are interested in a gamble, controversial Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons has tons of talent. He's a 6-foot-11 athlete who can play point guard. But he's struggled on and off the court, feuded with coach Doc Rivers and has been holding out since the start of the season due to personal reasons.

It's a true boom or bust roll of the dice.

If the Celtics want to dream big, reports say superstar Damian Lillard wants out in Portland.

The 31-year-old 6-time All-Star is averaging 24.0 points a game this season, while dealing with some injuries. Would Brown and draft picks be enough? It's worth exploring, since it would give the Celtics the playmaker they need at point guard.

None of those deals come without risk, but right now the Celtics need to do something. Standing pat will just mean a limp to the finish line.

TWITTER: DWillisET