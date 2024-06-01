Time is here to get in bids for quota hunts

ALBANY‒ Sometimes, to reach your goals you’ve got to gamble. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources offers a variety of quota hunts giving a limited number of hunters the opportunity to have unique hunting experiences.

A quota hunt is a managed hunt that allows a set number of hunters to participate. A quota is placed on a hunt to protect natural resources (wildlife and their habitats), provide a high-quality hunting experience and maintain a high level of safety.

Applications for most of these hunts are accepted beginning June 1. The opening and closing dates, as well as eligibility criteria, for these hunts vary. The deadline for each category is 11:59 p.m. on the date listed. Applications are submitted by setting up an account on gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

Applicable dates for selected animals include:

• Alligator: June 1-July 15

• Dove: June 1-Aug. 15

• Youth dove: June 1-Aug. 15

• Deer: June 1-Sept. 1

• Youth deer: June 1-Sept. 1

• State park deer: June 1-Sept. 1

• Dog — deer: Sept. 1-Sept. 30

• Dog — bear: Aug. 1-Aug. 15

• Feral hog: June 1-Oct. 15

• Waterfowl: June 1-Oct. 15

• Youth waterfowl: June 1-Oct. 15

• Quail: Sept. 1-Oct. 15

• Youth quail: Sept. 1-Oct. 15

• Rabbit: Sept. 1-Oct. 15

• Turkey: June 1-Feb. 15

• Youth turkey: June 1-Feb. 15

It is critical that interested hunters use a valid email address, as this is the only means of communications with DNR regarding the status of a quota hunt application. DNR has established a point system through which interested hunters may collect priority points that can be used for the most limited or popular hunts. This system is explained on the website.

The more points a person wagers, the higher their chances of being selected. However, like any game of chance, hunters must determine if the risk is worth the reward. The selection odds from previous hunts are available for review to help hunters determine their “bid.”

Other variables include the opportunity for making second- and third-choice applications, group hunts, wheelchair and youth quota hunts.

“Don’t wait until the last minute to get your quota hunt application in before the correct deadline,” Tina Johannsen, assistant chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division, said. “Quota hunts are a great way to experience a high-quality hunt on your favorite Wildlife Management Area or try out a new area you haven’t been to yet.”