What time will Bears make 1st, 9th picks in 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft is finally here, and the Chicago Bears are set to welcome a new group of rookies to the roster.

We already know the Bears will select quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The only question is how much time they’ll use before submitting the draft card. Drag it out and let the television networks talk about the direction of the team or waste no more time without Williams as a Bear and submit it immediately?

As for the No. 9 pick, there are several directions that Chicago can go, whether that’s trading down or staying put. Regardless, there will be plenty of options on the board to address one of their pressing needs.

So when exactly can Bears fans expect to the team to make their second selection? (Assuming they don’t trade down.)

With the way things panned out last year, it looks like Chicago will be picking at ninth overall before 8:20 p.m. CT. It’s worth noting the Eagles traded up with the Bears, which added extra time (along with additional trades before). So Chicago would likely be picking around 8:10-8:20 p.m. CT — depending on how many trades go down.

The Bears have some needs they need to address in this draft, including quarterback (which will be remedied right away), pass rusher and wide receiver.

With two top-10 picks, Chicago can add two blue chip players to the roster as they look to contend for the playoffs this year. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see them trade back from No. 9.

