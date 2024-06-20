That time a baseball player saved Old Glory from the torch

(Original Caption) April 25, 1976-Los Angeles, California: On a dead run from centerfield, Chicago Cubs Rick Monday reaches to rescue an American flag as two men attempt to set the flag on fire during 4th inning play in Dodgers Stadium. First reports said the men, a father and son, were protesting treatment of American Indians. The flag was wet with lighter fluid but the men were unable to light their matches.

Rick Monday’s name may not ring a bell for younger NFL and MLB fans, but it’s a guarantee your elders know who he is. Besides being the top prospect for the 1965 MLB draft, playing for the Athletics, Cubs, and Dodgers for 19 seasons and winning a World Series with Los Angeles, Monday is best known for defending the American flag in the middle of a game. The left-handed center fielder was playing for the Chicago Cubs at the time against the home team LA Dodgers on April 25, 1976. At the bottom of the 4th inning, two strangely dressed hippies made their way onto the baseball field and crouched down in the left center of the outfield. It was supposed to be an act of protest filmed on live TV. The two men started trying to set an American flag on fire, right there in front of Dodger Stadium, the U.S., and the world. But after the batter in play hit a pop fly, Monday saw what the men were trying to do, ran over to them, and snatched the flag away to thunderous applause. “If you’re going to burn the flag, don’t do it around me. I’ve been to too many veterans’ hospitals and seen too many broken bodies of guys who tried to protect it,” Monday later said. Monday had served in the Marine Corps Reserve as part of a service obligation for attending Arizona State University. Poster depicting Rick Monday’s heroics. Public Domain. The two men were arrested and charged with trespassing. Monday took the lighter fluid-soaked flag over to the opposing dugout. When Rick Monday walked to home plate on his next at bat, he came out of the dugout to a standing ovation from the home team’s fans. The story doesn’t end there. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, R-Tenn., right, speaks with Rick Monday and his wife Barbara Lee during a news conference to urge Congress to pass a Flag Protection Amendment. As a Chicago Cub, Monday rescued the Flag at right, from protesters who took to the field during a game and tired to set it on fire. Tom Williams He received the flag as a gift after it was no longer evidence in a criminal case. It was presented to him at Wrigley Field on May 4th, from the LA Dodgers, and he has kept it throughout the years. These days, he and his wife take the flag on fundraising tours across America to raise money for veteran-related issues. In 2016, on the 40th anniversary of the event, Monday said, “The very symbol that represents the rights and freedoms for all of us in this country is the flag. The very flag that two guys were trying to desecrate on this field 40 years ago has helped raise money for military charities. It continues to live. Long after I’m gone, this is something my family will continue to do. We’ve had great response all around this country.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLfQqjEGtlMu0026t=100s