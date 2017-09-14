Arsenal vs Cologne kick-off delayed by crowd issues as thousands of away fans cause congestion and chaos

8:42PM

A reminder of the teams:

Arsenal Ospina; Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin; Iwobi, Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Giroud, Sanchez.

Subs Macey, Wilshere, Mustafi, Reine-Adelaide, Kolasinac, Akpom, Nelson.



Cologne Timo Horn; Klunter, Mere, Heintz, Rausch; Hector; Bittencourt, Hoger, Lehmann, Zoller; Cordoba. Subs Kessler, Sorensen, Risse, Jojic, Osako, Guirassy, Jannes Horn.

Referee Javier Estrada Fernandez (Spain)

8:36PM

Suffice to say, @fckoeln fans have long been enjoying themselves. (Bear in mind that basically the right half of this end is 'Arsenal's') pic.twitter.com/CdTr70yqeg

8:28PM

BREAKING Arsenal say that the situation is under control and that the game will kick-off at 9.05pm

8:21PM

More trouble at Arsenal now inside the stadium. Koln fans trying to start fights with #AFC fans. pic.twitter.com/KkuWRMHP7z

Cologne players are out to warm up but conversations going on between UEFA and the clubs about whether this can go ahead.

8:20PM

Are due at the Emirates on Nov 2. The stewards and police will have to give their heads a shake or there will be similar if not worse scenes.

8:17PM

I can't see this match going ahead. Look at this:

8:15PM

Pretty much everyone you see in this pic are Cologne fans - All those in the Arsenal end. They are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/5ca4X2S8Nt

Time to crack down on touts at Arsenal. They're everywhere from the station all the way to the bridge. Time to stop ignoring they exist

8:08PM

But reports suggest that scores of ticket touts have been flogging their wares to Cologne fans regardless of where the seats are in the stadium.

8:05PM

There are no issues outside because the visiting fans clearly have genuine tickets, with the stewards powerless to deny them entry.

I even saw one fan with a leather jacket emblazoned with 'Cologne f------ rocks' going into Club Level - the most expensive, corporate part of the stadium.

Walking round the ground it is obvious Cologne fans have got their hands on thousands of tickets in the Arsenal end.

8:02PM

Some fans now being allowed in and official plan is still of 9.05pm kick-off but stewards aware that discussions are ongoing about how to handle the situation.

7:59PM

I have walked round the side of the Emirates Stadium up to the gates where the away fans are now coming in to the ground. The issue is the safety of others outside with the sheer numbers of Cologne fans around the ground. The anecdotal reports from security guards is that there is a discussion between both clubs and Uefa as to whether the game can go ahead and clearly they need to make a decision quickly. I was even told to take off my press accreditation from around my neck – apparently official passes have a currency.

7:49PM

Confusion outside

Telegraph Sport's Julian Bennetts is also at the Emirates this evening as a spectator.

This is the scene outside the Emirates. Gates shut but fans still queuing as no announcement has been made outside the ground. People can hear the tannoy inside but it's not clear. Everyone relying on phones, stewards don't know what's going on either. Cologne fans everywhere, many in Arsenal scarves and other club gear, presumably so they can try and get in. All pretty calm though.

7:44PM

Stand-off continues

Sam Wallace is on the scene with this update:

The police have blocked the footbridge from Drayton Park to the Emirates and also the route that runs around the ground. There is a large group of fans being held on the bridge. The Cologne fans outside gates L and K are still waiting to be allowed into the stadium

7:40PM

Here's our full story on the delay and its cause

Jeremy Wilson reports

Arsenal have been forced to delay their Europa League fixture with Cologne after thousands of ticketless away fans descended on the Emirates, causing congestion that made it impossible to get supporters safely into the stadium. Police had closed off the major bridges leading to the stadium as early as 6pm amid an estimated arrival in London of 20,000 Cologne fans.

7:34PM

Reports that Cologne fans are trying to force entry

FC Koln fans with no tickets trying to force their way into the Emirates Stadium this evening. #Arsenal#Cologne#UELpic.twitter.com/oYN7JdVOej — TheRealCasuals (@TheRealCasuals_) September 14, 2017

7:29PM

The thin yellow line

7:25PM

Arsenal's team graphic

Is surely wrong. Iwobi would play on the left, not in the centre, and Maitland-Niles in the middle, I would expect. Unless Wenger is trolling the Billy Goats' gruff.

7:21PM

The problem

Cologne were allocated 3,000 tickets, there are 20,000 Goats there and they have been told, apparently, that they will be ejected if they go in the home end. Rumours of violence and an attempt to force entry but that's all they are for now.

7:20PM

Kick-off delayed

Arsenal say that the sheer volume of Cologne fans outside the stadium is preventing home fans getting in, hence 1 hour delay of kick-off — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 14, 2017

7:17PM

Here's Arsenal's tweet

The kick-off of #AFCvCOL has been delayed by an hour in the interests of crowd safety — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 14, 2017

There are about 20,000 Koln fans around the Emirates, but do they all have tickets?

7:15PM

Kick-off will now be at 9.05pm

Because of crowd congestion.

7:14PM

We're hearing the match has been delayed by an hour

No details yet as to why.

7:08PM

Wilshere on the bench

Here it is - our side for #AFCvCOLpic.twitter.com/DyABsQLmgA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 14, 2017

7:06PM

The goats win the team news race

7:01PM

Good evening

Quite a contrast in emotions between tonight's exuberant visitors at the Emirates and the hosts who, largely, would rather be anywhere else but here today, in the words of old 'Four Eyes, One Vision' himself, Elvis Costello. After 17 successive seasons of qualification for the Champions League and progression to the knockout phase, Arsenal find themselves back in the Uefa Cup and without a parachute this time.

For Cologne, however, and their 20,000 ebullient travelling fans, it's a return to European competition for the first time since 1992-93 (unless we count the Intertoto Cup, which we don't). Small wonder, then, that the Billy Goats have turned up in such extraordinary numbers to turn the town red. This afternoon, there was a K Bomb in Wardour Street, an interesting choice for a mass saunter. Did they fancy a visit to a postage stamp preview theatre? A decent espresso? Visit the site of the old Intrepid Fox to check out where The Status Quo used to hang? Or have they been absent for so long they still see it as the sleazy, bawdy heart of the city.

They certainly lively upped the neighbourhood and were in fine form despite losing all three league matches so far this season. Arsenal, in subdued rather than surly mood, welcome them for the Emirates' debut Europa League match and will send out a team comprised largely of those with points to prove, if only to scream 'Remember me!'

For we venerable gets, Arsenal vs Cologne means only one thing: Tony Woodcock, the European Cup-winning England striker who had two spells at the Mungersdorfer either side of four years at Highbury when he was leading scorer in the first three. What a side they had during his first stay, two years on from winning the title in 1977-78 (beating St Pauli 5-0 on the final day to prevent Borussia Monchengladbach's preposterous and fishy demolition of Borussia Dortmund by 12 [twelve in the old Videprinter style] goals to nil diddling them by dynamiting their goal difference advantage).

Woodcock joined a team with Toni Schumacher (pre-GBH), Pierre Littbarski, Dieter Muller, Heinz Frohe, Herbert Zimmerman, the wonderful Bernd Schuster and Yasuhiko Okudera, whose recruitment from Japan is one of the most fascinating of all 1970s football tales. They finished fifth, as they did last season, qualified for the Uefa Cup and went all the way through to the semi finals where, any old fule kno, they came up against Ipswich Town who knocked them out and went on to win the final.

Enough of memory lane. I'm always drawn back to it but you shouldn't have to suffer. Arsenal, Mathieu Debuchy and all, ought to win tonight but we're bound for an electric atmosphere. The Emirates could do with a lift...

6:49PM

Pre-match package

What is it?

It's the Europa League Group H clash between Arsenal and Cologne at the Emirates.

When is it?

It's this evening, so Thursday September 14, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal will have to get used to the new Europa League kick-off time of 20.05BST

What TV channel is it on?

You can watch live coverage on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD. Alternatively, you can follow our rolling blog with Rob Bagchi. Bookmark this page and return later for team news, build up and blow-by-blow account of the match as Arsenal venture into Europa League waters.

What is the team news?

Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette will all be rested for the visit of the Bundesliga side with Arsene Wenger having one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash at Chelsea.

View photos Jack Wilshere could make his first Arsenal appearance in over a year More

Jack Wilshere could make his first Arsenal appearance in over a year while Alexis Sanchez may also feature, but Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are out.

Cologne could bring Jorge Mere and Marcel Risse or back into their line up.

Pick your Arsenal team to face Cologne

What are they saying?

Arsene Wenger:

“We will take it seriously but the priority is to focus on the Premier League and combining the two.

“Then, in December, we will see, but at least we want to qualify for the next round. Thursday to Sunday morning is short so I have to think about that. But we have to win at home and you know how it is when you don’t win at home.”

Cologne captain Matthias Lehmann:

"We really look forward to the challenge, it is independent to the Bundesliga. We want to enjoy the game and show passion in the game.

"We are definitely not the favourite, they have a big squad and top players and there will be other top players who start.

"Arsenal are of course the big favourites but we believe in ourselves, it is a highlight and we will see what their line-up is tomorrow but it doesn't really matter."

What are the odds?

Arsenal to win: 2/5

Draw: 7/1

Cologne: 4/1

What's our prediction?

Arsenal to get off to a 2-0 winning start.