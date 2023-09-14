Time for Arkansas football to unleash a running KJ Jefferson? Stats provide a surprising answer

How much should KJ Jefferson run the football?

Jefferson is undoubtedly a unique talent in the SEC, with an ability to hit home runs either through the air or with his legs for the Razorbacks, but every run is another hit that risks injury. In 2022, Jefferson missed two games, with Arkansas losing both and averaging 13.5 points without its star quarterback.

So far in 2023, the Razorbacks are struggling on the ground. Rocket Sanders is hurt and three new starters on the offensive line haven't gelled. Fans seem to think it's time to unleash Jefferson in the run game. Head coach Sam Pittman agrees.

"From now on out it’s a different story," Pittman said Wednesday. "We’re just going to run what we think we can get the most yardage to score the most points. We did not necessarily do that in the first two games."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Provo, Utah. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)

But does a running Jefferson actually translate to a more explosive Arkansas offense?

The numbers provide a surprising answer with Arkansas set to face BYU on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) in its biggest game of the young season.

In the Razorbacks' seven wins during the 2022 season, Jefferson recorded 12.6 carries a game and Arkansas averaged 43.3 points. By contrast, Jefferson averaged 17.5 carries and the Razorbacks scored 23.3 points a game in their four losses last season.

Since 2021, Arkansas is 11-1 in games Jeffers registers 10 carries or fewer. On the flip-side, the Razorbacks are 4-6 when their quarterback runs more than 15 times in a game.

It was albeit under a different offensive coordinator, but when Jefferson's rushing load goes up, Arkansas' points and wins go down.

More: Antonio Grier recaps one-of-a-kind first snap for Arkansas football

More: Arkansas football's new pass defense faces first big test in BYU

It's an incredibly small sample size, but that trend has carried over to 2023. Arkansas scored 56 points and looked like a dynamite offense in Week 1 when Jefferson logged five rushes. Against Kent State, Jefferson carried the ball 13 times and the Razorbacks scored 28 points.

"We had runs in specifically for KJ, but most of them were short-yardage type situations," Pittman said Saturday following the Kent State game. "We were ready for that, just obviously we didn't want to have to go to that if that makes sense. We were missing blocks. Any type of movement bothered us."

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps dishing out more Jefferson carries is a last-ditch attempt to get the offense going when its stuck in neutral. Pittman clearly wanted to save his quarterback against Kent State. That mindset will change starting Saturday, but there seems to be a fine line on how many carries is the right number.

One thing for certain is that Jefferson's teammates believe the Razorbacks become a better team when their quarterback is involved in the run game.

"Last game we had a couple drops to start and (Jefferson) just felt like, ‘OK, we're not there yet,’ so he just started running the ball whenever he could and that just juiced up the rest of the team," Arkansas running back AJ Green said.

"That really opened up a lot more things because now they have to watch KJ in the box and make sure he's not able to get out. So the receivers were able to get open and it was just history from there.”

It's hard to argue with Green. Arkansas looked better Saturday once Jefferson started running the football. There were two drives all game where Jefferson had more than two carries, and the Razorbacks scored touchdowns on both series.

And one thing that's impossible to quantify is the emotional boost a big Jefferson run can provide his teammates.

"It always gets me a little bit juiced," offensive lineman Brady Latham said. "Like if my quarterback is going to go lay someone out, then, shoot, I can dig deep and keep going. So KJ getting physical definitely makes me want to play harder."

To run KJ, or not to run KJ? It could be a defining question for Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos the rest of the season, especially with the stats and quotes providing different conclusions.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Is it time for Arkansas football to unleash a running KJ Jefferson?