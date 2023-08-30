Time announced for Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Virginia game

No. 10 Tennessee will open its 2023 season on Saturday versus Virginia.

Kickoff between the Vols and Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the season-opening matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee announced a time for the Vol Walk on Saturday.

Vol Walk will take place at 9:45 a.m. EDT on South 2nd Street, located on the east side of Nissan Stadium.

2023 Tennessee Vols Football Schedule: Downloadable Smartphone Wallpaper

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

🅅🄾🄻 𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗞 ➡️ 📍Nashville. Join us at 8:45 a.m. CT Saturday on South 2nd St on the east side of @NissanStadium#GBO pic.twitter.com/qKTnHXh53r — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire