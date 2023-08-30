Time announced for Vol Walk ahead of Tennessee-Virginia game

Dan Harralson
No. 10 Tennessee will open its 2023 season on Saturday versus Virginia.

Kickoff between the Vols and Cavaliers is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the season-opening matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee announced a time for the Vol Walk on Saturday.

Vol Walk will take place at 9:45 a.m. EDT on South 2nd Street, located on the east side of Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

