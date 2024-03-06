What time is Andy Murray v David Goffin? How to watch Indian Wells Open online and on TV

Andy Murray will take on David Goffin at Indian Wells (REUTERS)

Andy Murray has hinted recently that retirement could be just around the corner, so this could be his last time playing at Indian Wells – one of only two Masters tournaments he has never won along with Monte Carlo.

The 36-year-old was beaten in the second round of the Dubai International last week, but will take on Goffin at Indian Wells in the first round of the tournament in the United States.

Goffin was a qualifier for the tournament in California, and will face a tough challenge against Murray, who won his opening victory in Dubai over Denis Shapovalov.

Should the Scottish player go through, he could have a potential clash against number five seed Andrey Rublev.

When is it?

Andy Murray will take on David Goffin in the first round of the men’s singles at 10pm GMT (2pm PST) at Indian Wells.

How can I watch it?

The Indian Wells Masters 2024 will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Customers can watch the tournament via the Sky Go app, or with Now TV.

Odds

Andy Murray 3/4

David Goffin 11/10

Prediction

It will be a difficult match for Murray but he will come out on top, although he has played a lot of long matches recently and this could follow that trend. Murray to win in three sets.