What time is Andy Murray v Alexei Popyrin? How to watch Queen’s online and on TV

Andy Murray is in action at Queen’s (Getty Images)

Andy Murray begins what could be his final summer on the British grass with a visit to Queen’s for a likely farewell to a tournament he has won five times.

Murray has indicated that 2024 will be his last year as a professional, with possible Wimbledon and Olympics swansongs to come later in the summer.

His preparations for the grass court grand slam intensify with a return to Kensington for the Cinch Championships as he bids to bounce back from a disappointing first round exit in Stuttgart last week.

The Scot’s first round opponent is Alexei Popyrin of Australia, who climbed into the world’s top 50 for the first time earlier this year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Alexei Popyrin?

The first round match will be played at The Queen’s Club on Tuesday 18 June. It will be the third match of the day on Centre Court, and will follow the conclusion of Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on the BBC iPlayer. Television coverage of Tuesday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

Odds

Andy Murray win 1/1

Alexei Popyrin win 4/5

Full order of play for Tuesday 18 June

Centre court

from 12pm BST

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS)

followed by

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

followed by

Andy Murray (GBR) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

followed by

Mariano Navone (ARG) vs Jack Draper (GBR)

Court 1

from 12pm BST

Taro Daniel (JPN) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)

followed by

Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Karen Khachanov

followed by

Dan Evans (GBR) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA)

followed by

Ben Shelton (USA) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Court 5

from 12pm BST

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Ugo Humbert (FRA)

followed by

Sebastian Baez (ARG) vs Tommy Paul (USA)

followed by

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Billy Harris (GBR)

not before 5pm

John Peers & John Thompson (AUS)/Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA) vs Rinky Hijakata (AUS) & Henry Patten (GBR)/Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (AUT)