What time is Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik? How to watch Qatar Open

(EPA)

Andy Murray will hope to build on his first win of 2024 as he faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open this afternoon.

Murray finally ended his six-match losing streak that stretched back to October of last year when he battled past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday and his roar of delight at getting over the finish line showed how much it still means to him.

The 36-year-old was defiant last week in quelling retirement talk and is hopeful that the Qatar Open, where he reached the final of last year, continues to be a happy hunting ground now he has ended his drought.

Talented teenager Mensik is his next opponent after the big-serving 18-year-old overcame fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. The Czech youngster is ranked 116 in the world but on the rise and, in his post-match interview following the triumph over Muller, Murray admitted he was impressed with what he saw from Mensik during the win against Davidovich Fokina, although warned there would be a learning curve as the teen gets used to life on tour.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik?

Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik is scheduled as the second match on centre court on Wednesday 21 February at the Qatar Open in Doha. It will start when Fabian Marozsan vs Karen Khachanov has concluded and is expected to get underway at around 1pm GMT.

The winner of Murray vs Mensik will face a quarter-final against the winner of top seed Andrey Rublev vs Richard Gasquet, which takes place directly after the Brit’s match on centre court.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Qatar Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

Odds

Andy Murray 5/4

Jakub Mensik 8/11