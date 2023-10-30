Is it time for the 49ers to give Sam Darnold a chance to start? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the state of the San Francisco 49ers after the team’s third consecutive loss, and debate if it’s time for Kyle Shanahan to make a change at quarterback.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: 49ers, 3 straight losses now. They lose 31 to 17 to Cincinnati. San Francisco looks like a shell of themselves in this losing streak.

FRANK SCHWAB: Man, I mean, it just turned on a dime for them and not just Brock Purdy. If it was just, hey, that Brock Purdy is playing bad, it's one guy right now, we can figure this. OK. But your defense looks terrible too and, yes, Brock Purdy is throwing a lot of interceptions. Those turnovers in the second half were just awful.

And you do have to wonder now, where the 49ers going? They're not first place anymore. Seattle Seahawks, who I picked to win the NFC West, are first place right now.

I did not expect that to happen this year when the 49ers are 5 and 0. What do we make of the 49ers now, Fitz? Where are you at with them? Is this just a bad 3-game losing streak or could it be great by the end of the year or is this who the 49ers actually are?

JASON FITZ: I think the defense deserves to absolutely be shredded for this performance. They gave up 400 yards, they only forced 1 turnover in that process. But what I think is really interesting is they gave up 29 first downs. That's just a lot of first downs, you know?

FRANK SCHWAB: A lot of downs.

JASON FITZ: And I think right now, if we were sitting here having a who's legit in the NFC conversation, Philadelphia may not always look good, but they find a way. They're finding a way. Through this 3-game losing streak, San Francisco is just finding a way to plant more seeds of doubt every single week on whether or not they're actually going to be able to take the next step.

FRANK SCHWAB: It's one of the weirder stories in the NFL, because we sat here 3 weeks ago when they absolutely demolished the Cowboys and they looked like, we're not just talking about the best team in football this year, we're talking about like this might be the best team in football in 20 years. That's how good they looked after 5 games. How do you explain to U-turn like that?

It's not just because Deebo Samuel is hurt. Deebo is a great player, but that ain't it. There's just something has gone absolutely off the rails for the 49ers these past 3 weeks.

JASON FITZ: I think this is going to end up also becoming one of the biggest tests that Kyle Shanahan has ever faced as a head coach. Because to your point, there were massive expectations for this team, not just from us, but from everybody, and they met those expectations in the beginning of the season. So now, if they're going to suddenly fall short, I think it's fair for us to suddenly have questions that we ask Kyle Shanahan.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, absolutely. And I think one big question that he's going to have to wrestle with, let's say Brock Purdy has, like, 2 more games like this. After he threw the bad interceptions at the end of the Monday Night game, throws a bad interception today. Again, 2 more bad games like this, they lose 2 more or lose 1 or 2, do you actually bench him?

Do you go to Darnold? This is something, we didn't expect a quarterback controversy in San Francisco 2 weeks ago or 3 weeks ago, let's put it that way. But if he keeps playing like this, Kyle Shanahan is going to have to look in the mirror and say, do I go to Sam Darnold? I can't believe, honestly, we are having this conversation about the 49ers. This is how quickly stuff could change in the NFL and it has changed on a dime for the 49ers.