What time is 2020 NBA Draft? How to watch live stream of marquee event

How to watch entire 2020 NBA Draft live online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nearly five months later than originally scheduled, the 2020 NBA Draft finally is upon us.

The Warriors (picking No. 2 overall) and Kings (No. 12 overall) both have the chance to add some much-needed young talent to their respective rosters. Golden State is picking in the lottery for the first time since 2012, aiming to ensure last season's playoff miss was just a blip on the radar. Sacramento is more used to the lottery, but new general manager Monte McNair has an opportunity to really put his stamp on the franchise with his first-ever selection.

The Kings have four draft picks (No. 12, No. 35, No. 43 and No. 52) while the Warriors have three (No. 2, No. 48 and No. 51). It remains to be seen whether or not both teams will use each of their selections, but Sacramento and Golden State are equipped with enough ammunition to be major movers and shakers.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's NBA draft live online and on TV.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN