Timberwolves vs Warriors Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors
[MUSIC PLAYING]
One of the highlights of this young Knicks season has been the emergence of Jericho Sims, the second-year center they selected with two picks remaining in last year’s draft.
James Wiseman had a solid night for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday.
The occupation administration of Mariupol is demolishing a building in the historical centre of the city in order to hide the consequences of Russian bombings. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote: "The occupiers got to the historical centre of Mariupol.
Jonathan Kuminga impacted the Warriors' win Friday night but he didn't stuff the stat sheet, leading to interesting postgame comments from Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.
L.A. Times readers believe Bruins coach Chip Kelly gets most of the blame for UCLA's loss to USC. And then there was the season-finale win over Cal.
Steph Curry knows exactly how good the Warriors have been at home this season.
“By announcing his bid for 2024, Trump admits that he did not win the 2020 election,” writes Sacramento resident Andrew Kershen.
The dynamic of Sunday Splash! reports becomes even more entertaining when two different kids are on each side of the pool hollering, “Look at me!” When it comes to the status of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, one reporter is attempting a jackknife while another has opted for a can opener. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com writes [more]
Amazon has become the latest major company to start slashing its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
The Boilermakers and the Blue Devils meet for the first time since 2010
If you're still alive and kicking, here are five depressing things we took from Ohio State's embarrassing loss to Michigan on Saturday. #GoBucks
Happy Thanksgiving, Arizona. We're thankful for Grand Avenue, Barrio Bread, Jimmy Eat World, Sedona, cocktails in downtown Phoenix and so much more.
On Friday night, for the first time this season, the foursome at the heart of Golden State's offense all played efficient, productive offensive games.
The prize may not be as big as Powerball, but the odds are much better.
Based on what he has seen recently, Steve Young believes the place for Jimmy Garoppolo in the future is to stay with the 49ers.
OSU coach Mike Gundy often plays it safe on fourth down. He listened to fans in the loss to West Virginia. Here's why.
Gordon Hayward's bad injury luck has continued, and he's going to miss a good chunk of the Hornets' upcoming schedule, including Monday night's game against the Celtics.
Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson.
Theo Maledon (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 11/25/2022
Tennessee football wrapped up its first 10-win regular season since 2003 with a 56-0 win at Vanderbilt