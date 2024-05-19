Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Livestream: How to Watch Game 7 Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It all comes down to this.

After a back-and-forth series between two of the NBA’s most exciting teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets head to Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal.

Game 7 between the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets takes place tonight, Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live from Ball Arena in Denver. Last-minute tickets to watch the Timberwolves and Nuggets Game 7 matchup are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek, with instant digital delivery.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7 on TV

Watch to watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game on TV? The NBA playoff game is airing live on TNT, which you can access on any basic cable package.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7 Online

Don’t have cable? You can watch the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves online through Max (formerly HBO Max), which is carrying a live feed of the NBA playoff game that you can stream here. Max subscribers can livestream the Timberwolves-Nuggets game online for free, using their TV, phone, tablet or computer. Not a subscriber? Get Max for just $9.99 here.

You can also watch the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets on TNT without cable through one of Sling TV‘s streaming packages, currently discounted to $30 (regularly $40 a month). There are three package plans to choose from: Orange, Blue and Orange + Blue with every option including the TNT channel .

How to Stream Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 7 Online Free

Want to stream the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves game online for free? You can find a live TNT feed on DirecTV Stream, a streaming service that lets you watch live TV through the Internet. What’s more: DirecTV Stream has a 5-day free trial that you can use to watch Game 7 online free.

The Timberwolves forced a Game 7 after a decisive 45-point victory Thursday over the reigning NBA champ Nuggets (who beat LeBron James and Lakers in the previous round). The Wolves will be relying on star Anthony Edwards tonight in one last attempt to oust Nikola Jokic and Nuggets and advance to the Conference Finals.

