Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 6: Tipoff time, FOX 9 pregame/postgame

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves return home for a must-win Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Join FOX 9 for live coverage ahead of Game 6 for the FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live special at 3 p.m. on FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above. And again at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL, streaming on FOX 9 and in the player above. FOX 9 Wolves Playoffs Live will feature the Star Tribune's Chris Hine at 3 p.m.

After the game, FOX 9 will have you covered with postgame press conferences streaming on FOX9.com and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.