Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5: Tipoff time, FOX 9 pregame/postgame

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves return to Denver looking for a win on Tuesday night in the Western Conference semifinals.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, with tipoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

