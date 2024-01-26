Advertisement

Timberwolves vs Nets Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Timberwolves defeated the Nets, 96-94. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a game-high 27 points, along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists, while Anthony Edwards added 24 points and 3 assists in the victory. Cam Thomas tallied 25 points and 6 rebounds for the Nets in the losing effort.