Timberwolves vs Clippers Game Highlights

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-100. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points as Anthony Edwards (23 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists) and Rudy Gobert (17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks) totaled 40 points. Paul George (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Kawhi Leonard (18 points) led Los Angeles as James Harden added 17 points.