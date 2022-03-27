Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) play against the Boston Celtics (46-28) at TD Garden

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,186,920 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $2,999,600 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 27, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!