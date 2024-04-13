Timberwolves-Suns game preview: TV-radio information, injury report and statistics

2:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Phoenix, Target Center

Jerry Zgoda's preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves, Oklahoma City and Denver all enter Sunday's 82nd and final regular-season game with identical 56-25 records. It's the first time in NBA history three teams all have the same record and a chance to claim the conference's No. 1 seed on the final day. The Wolves still can finish anywhere from first to third seed. If they beat the Suns and the Thunder or Nuggets lose, they're the top seed. If they lose Sunday and the Thunder and Nuggets both win, they're third. Or something in between. Denver plays at Memphis, Dallas plays at Oklahoma City. ... The Suns (48-33) still have much at stake, namely, the Western Conference's sixth and final playoff position that would avoid the NBA play-in tournament. Their 108-107 victory at Sacramento on Friday kept them with the seventh seed, a game back and still chasing New Orleans for that sixth seed. The Pelicans beat Golden State Friday night to stay there. A Suns victory and Pelicans loss to the Lakers would give Phoenix the sixth seed on a tiebreaker.

Watch him: Wolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns returned Friday after 18 games and more than a month away injured following meniscus knee surgery. He started in his usual spot and had 11 points including a clutch three-pointer, five rebounds and eight assists in 27½ minutes. His eight assists were his second most this season. "Obviously, he's super rusty," coach Chris Finch said. "I thought it was a good first effort from him."

Injuries: The Suns' Damion Lee is out with meniscus knee surgery, similar to Towns'.

Forecast: The Suns have won the season's first two meetings, both at home and both rather handily: 133-115 in mid-November and 97-87 a little more than a week ago that was not as close as the final score suggests. They've won five of seven games and nine of their last 13, including games at the Clippers, Pelicans and Nuggets. With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, this is no gimme.

