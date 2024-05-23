Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards named Second Team All-NBA

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 115-70. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was named Second-Team All-NBA on Wednesday after leading the team to one of its best seasons in franchise history.

It’s his first career honor, and he’s the sixth player in franchise history to be named All-NBA. Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Love have all earned it twice, and the list also includes Sam Cassell and Jimmy Butler.

Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.1 assists per game, becoming the first player in Timberwolves’ history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

At 23 years old, he’s the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in four seasons. Edwards was also an All-Star for the second time in his career this season.

He helped lead the Timberwolves to a 56-26 regular season, a No. 3 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and the team’s first trip to the Western Conference Finals in 20 years. The Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 Wednesday night at Target Center.