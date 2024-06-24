Timberwolves sell out full, half season ticket packages after historic season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves’ fans are jumping on the bandwagon after the franchise’s best regular season in two decades.

The team announced Monday full and half season ticket packages for the lower bowl at Target Center for the 2024-25 season are sold out. Team officials say the packages sold equate to more than 3,500 season tickets sold.

"This is an incredible time for the organization, the excitement and enthusiasm among our fan base is at an all-time high," said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. "While we certainly have more work to do, this historic milestone will help us continue to make Target Center the best home court advantage in the league."

Timberwolves’ officials say quarter season memberships for the lower bowl, which are 10-game packages, are still available. The team will also release single-game tickets at a later date.

The Timberwolves won 56 regular season games last year, the most in franchise history since 2004. They also reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Minnesota has its top seven players – Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, all under contract for next season.