NBA draft 2020: Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points (on 55/29/77 shooting splits), 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 minutes over 32 games as a freshman at the University of Georgia this past season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound guard has drawn favorable comparisons to hard-nosed guards Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Edwards said remotely on the ESPN broadcast, standing in front of paintings of his mother and grandmother. “I can’t even describe it. So many emotions. My family is emotional. I feel like when I get out of here I’m going to be emotional. It’s beyond measure to be in this situation.”

Edwards was a five-star recruit coming out of Atlanta’s Holy Spirit Prep, where he averaged 25.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.2 combined blocks and steals per game as a high school senior in 2018-19.

The Golden State Warriors drafted 7-footer James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick. Wiseman averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes over just three games as a freshman at the University of Memphis this past season. Wiseman left the school after a recruiting scandal earned him a suspension.

The Charlotte Hornets picked LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, with the No. 3 pick. The 6-foot-7 Ball averaged 17 points (38/25/72 splits), 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.2 minutes in only 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League.

2020 NBA draft first-round order

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, University of Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, University of Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawara (Australia)

4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State University

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn University

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, C, University of Southern California

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm (Germany)

8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, PF, University of Dayton

Anthony Edwards played 32 games as a freshman for the University of Georgia. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

