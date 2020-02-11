D'Angelo Russell was as advertised in his debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Throughout his young career, Russell has been regarded as a prolific offensive talent, but a significant minus on the defensive end. Both characteristics were on display against the Toronto Raptors.

Russell got off to a strong start, scoring Minnesota's first basket of the game on his way to a productive first quarter in which he scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He also had three assists in the opening frame, but was a team-worst minus-seven in eight minutes.

flying through two defenders.@dloading's first bucket as a Wolf 🐺 pic.twitter.com/okXXnOR1NH — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 11, 2020

He didn't take long to show off his marksmanship from long distance.

D'ANGELO RUSSELL FROM A WHOLE NOTHER CANADIAN PROVINCE pic.twitter.com/ecQzvXUzeO — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 11, 2020

However, Russell's debut got worse as it wore on.

He finished the Timberwolves' 11-point loss to the Raptors with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Yet, he committed a game-high six turnovers, and was a game-worst minus-22 in 32 minutes of action.

Looking is overrated pic.twitter.com/810xhYib4P — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 11, 2020

Minnesota is Russell's fourth NBA team, and the previous three -- including the Warriors -- all learned you have to take the bad with the good. Based on his debut, the Timberwolves are already doing the same.

Timberwolves see same D'Angelo Russell as Warriors in Minnesota debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area