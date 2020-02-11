Timberwolves see same D'Angelo Russell as Warriors in Minnesota debut

Brian Witt
NBC Sports BayArea

D'Angelo Russell was as advertised in his debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Throughout his young career, Russell has been regarded as a prolific offensive talent, but a significant minus on the defensive end. Both characteristics were on display against the Toronto Raptors.

Russell got off to a strong start, scoring Minnesota's first basket of the game on his way to a productive first quarter in which he scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. He also had three assists in the opening frame, but was a team-worst minus-seven in eight minutes.

He didn't take long to show off his marksmanship from long distance.

However, Russell's debut got worse as it wore on.

He finished the Timberwolves' 11-point loss to the Raptors with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Yet, he committed a game-high six turnovers, and was a game-worst minus-22 in 32 minutes of action.

Minnesota is Russell's fourth NBA team, and the previous three -- including the Warriors -- all learned you have to take the bad with the good. Based on his debut, the Timberwolves are already doing the same.

